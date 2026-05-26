Josh Brooks: ‘Intel’ of NIL deals made outside NCAA framework triggers concern

GREENSBORO — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last week that college football leaders must first “keep the main (thing) the main thing” when evaluating the College Sports Commission’s operations.

The College Sports Commission (CSC) was formed last May in the wake of the House vs. NCAA settlement to oversee and legislate NIL dealings.

The financial disparity separating the Big Ten and SEC from the other conferences has put lesser-earning leagues on edge as talent flocks to the aforementioned, more well-heeled leagues.

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