DeKalb County police officer, suspect who died in Emory University shooting identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police officer and suspected Emory University campus shooter who died in a shooting on Friday afternoon have been identified by officials.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White. DeKalb County police officer David Rose died on Friday, officials announced.

“This evening, my heart goes out to the family, as well as the DeKalb County family,” DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said during a press conference on Friday.

Georgia leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement about the shooting on social media.

Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.



The Emory University shooting happened days after Sgt. Quornelius Radford is accused of shooting five soldiers in Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Emory University campus shooting remains under investigation.

