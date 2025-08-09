Local

DeKalb County police officer, suspect who died in Emory University shooting identified

By WSB Radio News Staff
Active shooter reported at Emory University (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police officer and suspected Emory University campus shooter who died in a shooting on Friday afternoon have been identified by officials.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White. DeKalb County police officer David Rose died on Friday, officials announced.

“This evening, my heart goes out to the family, as well as the DeKalb County family,” DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said during a press conference on Friday.

Georgia leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement about the shooting on social media.

The Emory University shooting happened days after Sgt. Quornelius Radford is accused of shooting five soldiers in Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Emory University campus shooting remains under investigation.

