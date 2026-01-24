Metro Atlanta counties brace for winter storm

ATLANTA — There is an increased risk of ice and hazardous conditions in the northeastern portion of the metro Atlanta area.

Officials across Georgia are preparing for potentially dangerous conditions as the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Friday night through Monday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews will begin pre-treating roads with brine starting at midnight going into Saturday, working from Macon and north to the state line.

Officials in Forsyth County also say they are preparing for the storm.

“We’ve been meeting with EMA and having weather briefings. We’re in good shape here in Forsyth County. If anyone has any questions if they’re a Forsyth County resident, they can always check Forsyth County’s social media pages.”

According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, the counties website will update residents on road conditions, power outages, and other storm-related problems.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Thursday ahead of a potentially severe winter weather storm expected to bring freezing rain and ice this weekend.

Director of DeKalb County Emergency Management Clare Avory has an important reminder if you’re stuck in your home for a while.

“Check on your neighbors,” she said. “If you have neighbors that live alone, that are vulnerable or have medications or take medical necessities. Please make sure that they are okay, especially if they don’t have reliable heat.”

Dekalb County officials are already checking roads and pre-treating areas most likely to see icing.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, there is new equipment to help keep air travel moving during a winter storm.

According to Chris Jackman, Assistant General Manager for Maintenance at the Atlanta airport, the new equipment will combine scraping, sweeping and pushing of runway ice and snow into one machine.

“We’ve had traditional brooms and icers in the past, but, with the new technology and equipment, we just decided we need to start implementing that into our fleet,” said Jackman.

In Cobb County, officials are closing all government offices and facilities beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. They will remain closed through Monday. Officials add the decision is out of an abundance of caution.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb says they are working around the clock to prepare for the storm. He is urging everyone to get ready.

The state operations center is set to open Saturday at 7 a.m.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is also urging anyone who believes they have been the victims of price gouging or scams to contact his office.