Fire officials urge safety precautions as power outages are possible during a winter storm

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — With icy conditions expected this weekend and power outages possible, fire officials are urging residents to take safety precautions now to reduce the risk of home fires.

When the power goes out, many people turn to fireplaces, space heaters, candles, or generators for heat and light, but those alternatives can be dangerous if used improperly.

Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers says having an escape plan is critical before an emergency happens.

“Have a home escape plan in place, make sure that your children know how to get out themselves if they’re of age to get out on their own, and have a place outside to meet,” Shivers said.

Shivers says flashlights are a much safer option than candles and warns against using certain equipment indoors.

“Do not use candles to see at night or to stay warm. There is just too much potential for tragedy,” he said. “A simple trip to the hardware store or a service station can get you a very cheap, easily accessible flashlight.”

Shivers also stresses that generators should never be operated indoors and that gas grills or appliances should never be used to heat a home.

Fire officials say space heaters can also be dangerous if left unattended, especially overnight.

“Don’t go to bed burning those space heaters,” Shivers said. “I know at nighttime is when it gets really cold, but don’t go to sleep leaving those space heaters burning in your home.”

For those who plan to use a fireplace, Shivers says professional maintenance is essential.

“Make sure that fireplaces have been inspected and cleaned by a professional,” he said. “This isn’t something that you can really do yourself safely or adequately.”

Fire officials also remind residents to make sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly, and to practice evacuation plans with their families in case conditions become unsafe.

