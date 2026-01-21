Governor Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for incoming winter weather

As of Tuesday, January 20, Governor Brian Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency, as freezing temperatures and winter weather are expected to impact the state.

In a post to X, Governor Kemp urged Georgians to prepare in advance while there is still time.

“I encourage Georgians to do the same. Take this time to secure food, fill up on gas, and ensure you’re prepared for any potential loss of power. We’ll get through this as we have before — carefully and together,” Kemp said in the post.

The governor is encouraging residents to begin preparing for the weekend by making sure they have food, batteries, gas in their vehicles, and other essential supplies.

He is also urging Georgians to stay winter weather aware as the inclement conditions move toward the state.