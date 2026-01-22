Metro Atlanta prepares as winter storm and ice threat approach

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is gearing up as a significant winter storm is expected to move into the area this weekend, bringing the potential for ice, snow, and freezing rain.

The threat of icy conditions has sent shoppers rushing to local hardware stores. At Bates Ace Hardware, store manager Lewis Payne says demand has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had to go to several warehouses, one in Alabama and one here in Georgia, and pick up extra supplies,” Payne said.

Payne says items like ice melt, heaters, and generators are flying off the shelves. Demand for ice melt has been so high that the store has limited purchases to five per customer.

“More heaters, we’re going to have to go get more ice melt if we can find it,” Payne said. “We’re doing the best that we can to have what they need and take care of our customers.”

Experts say now is the time to prepare homes for frigid temperatures. Home Fix-It Show host Dave Baker says protecting pipes is a priority, especially in crawl spaces.

“The easiest thing in the world in your crawl space is to insulate your pipes; this is the simple work,” Baker said.

Baker adds that dripping faucets may not be necessary right away. “We don’t have to start immediately dripping our pipes so that’s a good thing,” he said, noting that temperatures would need to stay below freezing for two to three straight days.

Drivers are also urged not to forget about their vehicles. John Austin with Canada Tire says checking antifreeze and tire tread is essential before the weather arrives.

“You want to check your antifreeze and make sure that it has good freeze protection,” Austin said. He also warned, “Make sure the tread on your tires is good because if you have bald tires you’re going to be sliding everywhere.”

State agencies are preparing as well. Officials say preparations are underway as the forecast continues to evolve. Governor Brian Kemp is set to join Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb for a virtual briefing Thursday morning.

“Director Lamb and the rest of our team is on it,” Kemp said. He added, “It’s never too soon to worry about the weather,” noting agencies are working overtime and preparing roads.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it is holding off on beginning operations for now but remains in communication with the National Weather Service and has millions of gallons of brine ready when and where it’s needed.

Officials urge residents to prepare now by stocking up on batteries, nonperishable food, and other essentials in case of power outages, and by making sure homes and vehicles are ready before winter weather arrives this weekend.