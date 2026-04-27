Man killed after dirt bike slides under tow truck

ATLANTA — A 28-year-old man is dead after a dirt bike crash involving a tow truck in southeast Atlanta late Saturday night.

According to Atlanta police, the crash happened near the intersection of Jonesboro Road SE and Harriett Street SE.

Police say the tow truck was traveling southbound on Jonesboro Road and was making a left turn onto Harriett Street when the dirt bike, traveling northbound, lost control and went underneath the truck.

The 28-year-old man riding the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the tow truck remained at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.