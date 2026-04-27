Atlanta mayor says World Cup preparations on track after funding concerns

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is pushing back on reports that the ongoing partial government shutdown is impacting the city’s preparations for the World Cup.

While he said there were some early concerns, Dickens said federal funding for safety and security has now been secured.

“We were for a while a little nervous that we weren’t going to get the safety money that we were promised, and that was all 11 cities across the United States that are hosting world cup matches,” Dickens said.

He said FEMA has now guaranteed those funds, ensuring the city will be reimbursed for safety and security expenses.

“Now we have that guaranteed so all of the safety and security measures won’t just fall on our general fund, we’ll be compensated by the federal government via FIFA funds, so nothing else is striking me as any kind of delays or slow downs,” Dickens said.

Dickens said the city is continuing to work with federal agencies and tactical units and will be prepared ahead of the first World Cup matches in June.