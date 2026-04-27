Multiple fires in DeKalb County under investigation as possible arson

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Fire crews in DeKalb County responded to several brush and grass fires early Monday morning, with investigators saying the fires may have been intentionally set.

According to fire officials, crews were called to multiple locations across the same area overnight, responding to at least five separate fires.

Some of the fires were reported near Hallford Stadium, including one at the intersection of Memorial College Avenue and Parklane Drive. Other fires were reported along North Indian Creek Drive, including one behind the Masjid Al-Momineen Mosque and another near nearby apartment complexes.

Firefighters also responded to a blaze in the wood line behind the Village at the Creek Apartments, where flames got close to a home on the property. Additional fires were reported near Indian Creek Apartments and close to Georgia State University’s Perimeter College campus.

Officials said the fires broke out near homes, apartments, businesses, and an elementary school.

Investigators at the scene believe the fires may be acts of arson and are working to determine how they started.

Fire crews have responded to other brush fires in the area in recent days. Officials also noted that dry conditions are raising concerns that fires could spread quickly.