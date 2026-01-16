Lawmakers discuss bill to ban cell phones in Georgia high schools

ATLANTA — Lawmakers are discussing a potential bill that would ban cell phone use for high school students in Georgia.

State Representative Scott Hilton says there is a need to expand existing restrictions to include older students.

“We’re hearing it’s a distraction to learning, which is why we send our kids to school,” Hilton said. “Not only learning, but mental health, public safety — there are so many fights associated with it.”

Similar to the current K-8 ban, local school districts would be responsible for implementing the restrictions, according to officials.

Some parents have pushed back against the bans, saying they want to be able to contact their children during the school day, especially in the event of an emergency.

Similar bans and restrictions have already been implemented at Atlanta Public Schools and across metro Atlanta.

Last year, the Fulton County School Board voted in favor of a policy restricting K-8 students from using electronic devices. Henry County officials also enforced a ban on cell phones and smart devices for students in grades K-12.

In December, the Cobb County School District adopted a new, stricter policy limiting the use of electronic devices for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Officials say the Cobb County policy takes effect in 2026.

A law known as the Distraction-Free Education Act is designed to boost focus in the classroom by requiring students to store their devices during the school day, with some medical exemptions, according to officials.