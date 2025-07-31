Henry County Schools enforce full device ban as new school year begins

HENRY COUNTY, GA — As students return to class, Henry County Schools are launching the new school year with a bold move to reduce distractions; a full ban on cell phones and smart devices for all grade levels, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The policy goes a step further than a new state law set to take effect next year, which will prohibit cell phones and similar devices for K–8 students. Superintendent Dr. John Pace says the district decided not to wait.

“We’re asking that all students put them away so we can focus on education, focus on communication, focus on collaboration,” Dr. Pace said.

The policy also applies to teachers, staff, and even the superintendent himself. “Even when I walk into a classroom, I’m putting my device up so I can connect with our students and with our staff,” he added.

Dr. Pace said the decision was made with input from both the school board and a student advisory committee. He acknowledged that while students admitted their phones were a distraction, many expressed concern about losing access to them. To address that, the district has included an exception allowing students to contact their parents in case of emergency.

The new policy takes effect as Henry County joins several metro Atlanta districts like Douglas County and Decatur City Schools in welcoming students back on July 31. Dr. Pace says the aim is to create a more focused, collaborative, and connected classroom environment one without the distraction of cell phones.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story