Atlanta Public Schools consider cell phone limits for high schoolers

ATLANTA — As the school year wraps up for Atlanta Public Schools, district leaders are already considering changes for the future, specifically, how to manage cell phone use among high school students.

Beginning July 2026, a new state law will prohibit students in grades K through 8 across Georgia from using cell phones during class. While that mandate does not extend to high schoolers, local districts like APS are exploring whether similar restrictions could benefit older students as well.

“It’s not a conversation about taking away a cell phone,” said Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. “It’s really a conversation about how to make sure that our students get the fullest academic experience.”

Dr. Johnson says the district recently wrapped up a successful pilot program at Midtown High School that limited in class phone use. While no formal policy changes have been announced for the upcoming school year, Johnson said the results are encouraging.

“We’re leaning into the opportunity to make sure that our students get the fullest experience when it comes to teaching and learning,” he added.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story