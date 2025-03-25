GA Senate passes bill to ban cellphone use for K-8 students, advances to Governor Kemp’s desk

ATLANTA, GA — In a nearly unanimous vote of 54 to 2, the Senate gave final approval to this legislation which prohibits the use of personal electronic devices during school hours for Kindergarten through 8th grade students during the school day.

Advocates, like Senator Jason Anavitarte say this will help students learn and teachers be able to teach. He says cellphone use in schools is one of the biggest threats to academic performance, students mental health, and public safety today.

Parents expressed concerns that they wouldn’t be able to contact their kids if there were an emergency at school.

Districts will have some say in the way this ban is implemented.

The measure now goes to Governor Kemp’s desk.



