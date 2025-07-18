Hip-hop historian ‘NuFace‘ hosting fundraiser, hopes to continue preserving collection

ATLANTA, Ga. — Popular Atlanta hip-hop historian and entrepreneur Larry Compton, better known as “NuFace” has dedicated decades of his life towards showing up to support his family and the community.

Now, he is asking for his community to show up for him as he is being forced to move out of his Atlanta apartment due to renovations. He says the apartment declined to renew his lease and he is being forced to move by the end of July.

NuFace is hosting the New Place for NuFace celebration and fundraiser on Friday evening at the Monday Night Brewing Garage in an effort to raise money and awareness to help find a new home and to keep his massive collection intact.

“If it was a normal situation or a normal move, it would’ve been okay. But, in my circumstances, what I have in my home with my museum and collection, and what I do, that type of pressure is a lot,” NuFace said. “I put my pride aside and thought of a way that I could raise money to get the city’s awareness.”

The event will feature surprise performances by a variety of artists, photos by the Cork Bros, Grillz by Scotty, and sounds by icons DJ Jelly and Sean Falyon.

NuFace’s collection of music includes cassette tapes, videos, flyers, photos, posters, collectables, autographs and other memorabilia from popular hip-hop artists T.I., Killer Mike, Jeezy, Young Dro, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Trillville, the Dungeon Family, Lil Wayne, Rico Wade, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Fabo, Translee, LL Cool J, OutKast, and many more.

“I love attending events and this is an introduction to the things that I want to do in the future. This is a fundraiser, but this is about curating an experience with the assistance of Butter ATL, Brandon Butler, Monday Night Garage and others,” NuFace said.

Nufaces’ hip-hop collection has been featured on the Rock the Bells cruise, the Fox Theatre, the Underground Atlanta Hip-Hop Anniversary celebration and more celebrations. He also donated memorabilia to a time capsule for the City of Atlanta to be displayed in the Atlanta History Center.

Seeing the showing of support from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the Atlanta community and a group of friends, fans, and artists is a “blessing” to NuFace.

“The biggest revelation is seeing the ones that did come through and even the ones that didn’t,” he said. “It opened my eyes to the situation and gives a greater appreciation for those who have and those you don’t think notice that supported.”

Close friend DJ Phoenixx Starr says NuFace is the heartbeat of the culture in Atlanta and one word she would use to describe him is “determined.”

“Determined to keep the culture going. Determined to stay genuine and show and be the example to his peers, friends, family and followers what pure intentions of love and support looks like,” she said. “Being a historian and a supporter of hip-hop, he supports every part of our culture from politics to music. His natural love for music and everything centered around it and gets other people involved because they love to see, feel and enjoy his energy. It’s infectious and feeds the community with positivity.”

NuFace is grateful for everyone who helped him create the event.

“We know how important DJ Jelly is and the brand that he represents from the DJ culture and Oomp Camp history. Just to have him on the flyer is priceless. Sean Falyon, the whole NuFace was There is based off of Sean Falyon being everywhere. Friko Rico designed the flyer and he also designed my NuFace logo.”

Popular Atlanta entrepreneur and rapper Scotty ATL says one word to describe NuFace is “brilliant.”

“We’re going to look up 20 years from now and realize that NuFace was the only one that documented what we did,” Scotty ATL said.

Atlanta rapper and producer Don P of Trillville says its important that the community shows up for NuFace because he has shown up for them community for decades.

“NuFace is a necessary connection to the inflection point where hip-hop’s past meets its future. Through reflection, he preserves the culture’s succession and prevents its regression,” he said. ”He makes sure no one is above the culture.”

One word DJ MLK uses to describe Nuface is “resilient.”

“Nuface is a walking hip-hop museum and a tourist attraction for ATL,” he said.

Atlanta rapper and activist Young Dro said, “there’s a word that I use that pertains to God called omnipresent. NuFace is everywhere all of the time. He catches those little moments and he holds onto things that are dear to us. The music industry moves so fast and he’s like a dream catcher. Things that you don’t pay attention to, he has the artifacts to that.”

NuFace is also helping manage rising artists Tonay Marie and Quisha.

New Place for NuFace will be held at Monday Night Garage at 933 Lee St. from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. To purchase a ticket to the NuPlace for NuFace event, click here.

As of Noon on Friday, more than $11,200 was raised out of the $18,000 goal.