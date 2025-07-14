Atlanta rapper Young Dro set to host 11th annual back-to-school giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. — No stranger to inspiring others, popular Atlanta hip-hop artist and community leader Young Dro is gearing up to host his 11th annual back-to-school giveaway.

Young Dro, whose real name is Djuan Hart, is best known for his classic hits and uplifting his Georgia community.

The annual giveaway is scheduled Tuesday, July 22 at the Salvation Army Bellwood Boys and Girls Club at 777 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. in Atlanta beginning at 1 p.m.

“After the milestone of 10 years, it feels like the beginning again because the work never stops,” he said. “It gives me fresh new ideas to tackle the next 10 better than I did the first 10. I’m excited.”

The It Still Takes a Village co-founder has always been outspoken about uplifting the community.

Young Dro says this year, many people are volunteering.

“You don’t have to ask people to help, they’ll ask you how to help, that’s what makes it special this year,” he said.

In addition to giving away school supplies, Young Dro says organizers will be leaving positive affirmations and gift cards inside backpacks this year.

“It’s stuff to give them hope in different areas of their lives,” Young Dro said. “I know these kids. To continue to have it there shows how sincere Dr. Ciara Elle and I are about where we come from and making things look different. Creating hope, opportunities and resources from that same area until we get better results on an overall scale.”

Young Dro says he hopes to own a Boy’s and Girls Club in the future.

“For them, I’ll do this kind of work and make sure where I’m from, I make the most impact and its going to start there,” he continued. “I know this area and I know what it takes. Let me be clear, if I had $360 billion, I would try to save the entire neighborhood. I have to do the small steps, and I know what it takes because I’ve experienced in that area.”

He is focused on living in his purpose.

“When you’re in your purpose and living in your purpose, that’s the better part of being alive. I have a purpose, and I have a mission. Overall, I am here for blessings to go through me, not to me. To have children saying ‘we’re happy to see you’ helps me know my purpose is being fulfilled.”

There will be family-friendly activities, games, and a basketball game for everyone to enjoy.

“We make this all about these children,” he said. “I make sure they dance and get all their energy out before they go back to get their education to move themselves forward in the world.”

There will be fun challenges where kids can win money for hitting big shots. Even if they miss, they will still win.

In May, Young Dro and Dr. Ciara Elle, two of the founders of Atlanta-based organization Still Takes a Village, concluded the 10-week R.A.R.E. mentorship program at Eddie White Middle School and Love Joy High School in Clayton County where they made a positive impact on many people.

“I really have a mission through food, community and music,” he said. “I don’t want to just be a great rapper. I want to be a hero to you.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with Still Takes a Village or at the upcoming event can visit the link in Young Dro’s bio on his social media or the Still Takes a Village website by clicking here.