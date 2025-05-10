Young Dro makes positive impact on students in Clayton County mentorship program

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Known for making a major positive impact on music and the community, Atlanta rapper Young Dro is continuing to work to make a positive impact on the youth in Georgia.

Atlanta rapper Young Dro, and Dr. Elle, two of the founders of Atlanta-based organization Still Takes a Village, recently concluded the 10-week R.A.R.E. mentorship program at Eddie White Middle School and Love Joy High School in Clayton County where they made a positive impact on more than 250 students.

Young Dro, whose real name is Djuan Hart, and Dr. Elle worked with students in weekly group sessions, provided one-on-one support, and life-changing engagement strategies that focused on emotional wellness, conflict resolution, identity and real-life challenges.

“Your time, your experience, and your testimony means more than any dollar, any material object,” Young Dro said. “The time that you take out of your day and out of your life that you can never get back to give to another person and be of service matters more than anything on earth.”

One of the most powerful sessions included a mock court case about a fentanyl overdose — helping students explore peer pressure, justice, and consequences.

While students enrolled in the program learned about real life situations, Dr. Elle said she also learned a lot from the students.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from the students is how resilient they are,” she said. “Despite what they’re facing at home or in their environments, they still show up, open up, and want better for themselves. They’ve reminded me that when you listen without judgment, they’ll speak truth. They just need someone to see them, not fix them.”

More than 60% of students in the mentorship program showed an improvement in self-control, communication, and decision-making.

Students in the program built up the courage and confidence to express their personal experiences with domestic violence, vaping and drug use, anxiety, anger, and being ignored by adults, grief, broken homes, and feeling unseen.

One of the biggest factors that contributed to the success of the mentorship program was listening and relating to students, and offering wisdom.

“Being someone who has survived an overdose, I can help them in those areas,” Young Dro said. “Some kids might be addicted to the streets. I’ve been shot before and my mother has been shot before, so I can lean in and give stories and lay a foundation about what happened to me in those same positions.”

Young Dro, who has always been outspoken about helping others, believes in the power of inspiring others.

He recently held the annual community easter egg hunt in Atlanta’s Grove Park.

Giving back to others means everything to Dr. Elle and Young Dro.

“This is personal for me,” Dr. Elle said. “I didn’t just want to build a program, I wanted to be what I wish I had at that age. Helping these students dream bigger, speak up, and believe in themselves is something I carry with honor. It’s more than mentorship, it’s restoration.”

Dr. Elle said the success of the program isn’t just in the numbers, it’s the shift that has been noticeable by teachers, students and staff.

“We’ve seen a noticeable reduction in both in-school and out-of-school suspensions,” she said. “We’ve helped kids navigate real-life issues through role-play, mock trials, conflict resolution, and social emotional learning. This program is saving lives, shifting mindsets, and building future leaders. That’s critical in our community.”

Some students said the mentorship, helped them “stay out of drama” and was their “peace.”

Young Dro said meeting people who have told him that he made a positive impact on them or inspired them is a truly special feeling.

“It’s almost like a red diamond to me, it’s priceless,” he said. “No money amounts to a person telling you that ‘I got off drugs because I saw how you weathered that storm’ or ‘I’m about to try it.’ To hear people affected by things that I’m going through is priceless. Its almost like gas and fuel for my truck of positivity.”

The organization is also planning a special rally for parents and teachers during the summer.

“The goal is to bridge the gap between home, school, and student needs. We’ve heard the kids, and now it’s time to help the adults grow, too,” Dr. Elle said.

Young Dro says he is appreciative of the people who recommended him in Clayton County and he hopes to grow the mentorship program beyond in the future.

He has talked with students all over metro Atlanta, including Georgia State University, KIPP schools and Carver High School.

“I do wish we can get a contract and put Still Takes a Village in any county in any state, or in any part of the world to pick up this program and let us grow and let us pour into the youth the way that we need to pour into the youth,” he said.

Still Takes a Village is searching for mentors, volunteers, barbers, hairstylists, and community partners.

“Whether you want to serve, donate, or just support—there’s a place for you in this village,” Dr. Elle said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Still Takes a Village can visit the website by clicking here .