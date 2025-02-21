Gwinnett Co. schools ends clear backpack pilot, hope to add weapons detection system

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The clear backpack pilot program in Gwinnett County has ended with officials looking to go in a different direction.

Gwinnett County launched the clear backpack pilot program at 33 schools in the county hoping the change would make a positive impact on the school environments.

However, results about the pilot program have been negative, with many students saying there are issues with the backpacks.

According to Gwinnett County Chief of Schools Dr. Al Taylor, there have been many reported issues with the durability of the backpacks, especially straps and zippers.

Some students say the clear backpacks have not had an impact on their overall safety.

According to records, the Gwinnett County school district spent more than $1.3 million in September of 2024 on nearly 200,000 clear bags before sending a survey to parents before the pilot program was launched.

Instead, Gwinnett County school officials are pursuing the implementation of weapons detection systems. The district also hopes to add additional school resource officers in elementary schools.

Gwinnett County would be joining other metro Atlanta school districts with new safety and security measures.

Earlier this week, crews installed open-gate weapons detection systems in some Barrow County schools.

The Marietta School Board recently approved an AI security system to help keep schools safe.

Cobb County schools recently partnered with Alabama-based company Vapor Wake and will bring in two K-9′s who are trained to detect explosives and weapons up to 15 minutes after someone has walked by them.

Many parents, students and staff at schools across Georgia are in favor of adding new school security measures to prevent school violence.