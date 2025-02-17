New gun detection system to be installed at Barrow County schools

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — More security measures are being implemented in Barrow County schools in wake of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Crews in Barrow County are installing open-gate weapons detection systems while students are off on the President’s Day holiday. This is in an effort to help keep students and staff safe.

In January, the security systems were installed at three high schools in Barrow County.

Last month, a student at Lindley Middle School in Mableton was injured after being shot inside the school.

In January, classes were cancelled at Apalachee High School after a student was arrested for bringing a gun into the school, according to police. That incident happened just months after the mass shooting claimed the lives of two teachers and two students and injured several others.

Students will need to pass through the devices when entering the schools. The OpenGate Weapons Detection System will be placed at random locations for screenings during the school day.

“Our priority is to protect the wellbeing and safety of our students,” Lisa Maloof, Board of Education Chair previously said. “We know there is more work to do, and we’re committed to continuing the conversation with our community and safety experts to make our schools safe spaces where learning can thrive.”

In addition to the OpenGate Weapons Detection System being installed at four middle schools and three high schools in Barrow County, staff will be trained on how to properly use them.

Several other school districts across Georgia have also begun implementing security systems and weapons detection to help keep the students, teachers and staff safe.

The Marietta School Board recently approved an AI security system to help keep schools safe.

Cobb County schools recently partnered with Alabama-based company Vapor Wake and will bring in two K-9′s who are trained to detect explosives and weapons up to 15 minutes after someone has walked by them.

Many parents, students and staff at schools across Georgia are in favor of adding new school security measures to prevent school violence.