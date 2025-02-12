Metro Atlanta school district using AI security system to help keep students, staff safe

MARIETTA, Ga. — A school district is hoping to keep students, teachers and staff safe with the help of AI technology.

The Marietta School Board has approved the AI security system which is the latest safety enhancement after the Apalachee High School mass shooting in September of 2024.

That shooting killed two students and two teachers and injured several others.

Many parents, students and staff at schools across Georgia are in favor of adding new school security measures to prevent school violence.

Last month, classes were cancelled at Apalachee High School after a student was arrested for bringing a gun into the school, police said.

The Board of Education recently voted to authorize the immediate purchase of OpenGate Weapons Detection System to be installed in three Barrow County high schools.

In October 2024, a student at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) was arrested and charged for bringing a gun into school.

Marietta School Safety and Emergency Management representative Brian Wallace says officials will keep a close eye on hundreds of cameras around the campus and will notify police if anything suspicious is spotted.

The issue with the new security system is it does not spot concealed weapons, according to Wallace.

The new AI security system will be implemented across the Marietta school district.