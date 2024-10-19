Gwinnett County schools spent $1.3M on clear backpacks before asking parents for input

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — While Gwinnett County Public Schools considers a clear bag policy for all students, records show the district ordered more than $1 million in clear bags before a survey was sent to parents.

On Friday afternoon, the district announced plans to move forward with a pilot program in several schools where students will be required to wear clear bags. This comes after the district asked students, staff, and parents to fill out a survey with their thoughts on Sept. 30.

Poll results released on Friday show 87% of students oppose a clear bag policy. Parents were more divided. According to the results, 49% support it but 51% oppose it.

However, records show the district ordered approximately 199,500 clear bags for $1.3 million on Sept. 24 and 26, before the survey went out to parents.

Steve Smith is a parent who also serves on the School Safety Advisory Council. He filed an open records request for the purchase orders.

“They don’t need our permission to do it, but if that was your plan all along then why even ask for the feedback?” asked Smith.

He says he has concerns about how effective the bag will be, especially when a small privacy pouch is allowed inside it.

A statement from the district reads in part: “while this poll was designed to gather opinions from the community about clear backpacks, it was not meant to serve as a formal vote to decide whether clear backpacks would be implemented.”

It goes on to say “...we quickly learned that no one vendor could supply enough for each student, and large orders would take time to fulfill…” and “...this created urgency for us to take action.”

The district announced plans for a pilot program for clear backpacks in several schools but details have not been released.

You can see the full poll results and school district officials’ full statement here.