Gwinnett schools considering clear backpack policy

The state’s largest school system is considering changing their backpack policy.

A release issued by Gwinnett County Public Schools stated the district is considering a clear backpack policy.

“We understand that a clear backpack policy alone does not ensure complete security,” the release stated. “This proactive measure is just one of several updates that GCPS is considering to enhance student and campus safety.”

The district is asking students, families and staff to take a survey with their opinions on the proposed policy change.

Some of the things the GCPS would like to include in the policy are:

To support families, GCPS would provide each student with one durable clear backpack at no cost for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year.

Parents may also purchase their students’ clear backpacks that meet the district’s policy.

Students would be allowed to carry a small, non-clear pouch in their backpack to hold personal items such as cell phones, money, and hygiene products. The maximum size of non-transparent bags allowed would be 6″ x 9″.

Students who participate in extracurricular activities can carry non-transparent bags to store items for particular activities (i.e., band, athletics, theatre arts, etc.).

All bags, including lunch bags or boxes, gym bags, and/or electronic device carriers, may be subject to search in accordance with applicable laws.

Staff and visitors would not be required to use clear backpacks in school or district buildings in the 2024-25 school year.

The district stated that it understands that a clear backpack policy alone does not ensure complete security, but calls it a proactive measure, and is one of several updates the district is considering.

“If we implement a new policy, it will not begin until later this school year,” the release stated. “If we continue the policy beyond this school year, families will need to purchase clear backpacks for their students.”