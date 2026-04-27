Georgia voters head to polls as crowded primary races begin

ATLANTA — Early voting begins Monday in Georgia as voters head to the polls in primary races for several of the state’s top government positions.

The race for governor is crowded, with more than a dozen candidates seeking to replace outgoing Governor Brian Kemp.

Ten candidates are also running for lieutenant governor, a position currently held by Burt Jones, who is now running for governor.

In the race for U.S. Senate, five Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination for the chance to run against Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in November. Ossoff faces no party opposition in the primary.

Voters must be registered and provide proper photo identification to cast a ballot. Absentee ballots are also available upon request.

Early voting sites are typically open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Early voting runs through May 15, with the primary election scheduled for May 19.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.