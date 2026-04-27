Jury selection begins in case of woman accused of killing 4-year-old girl

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — Jury selection is underway this week in the trial of a Flowery Branch woman accused of drugging and killing a 4-year-old girl.

Jessica Motes, 36, is facing numerous charges, including malice murder and felony murder, in the death of 4-year-old Autumn Fox.

Authorities said the child died from blunt force trauma and had been exposed to multiple drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a veterinary sedative.

Investigators said the child’s body was found in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club in Oakwood last October.

Motes is also charged with concealing the child’s death.

According to court filings, prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in the case. Motes was offered a plea deal of life in prison but turned it down.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.