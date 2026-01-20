Georgia Power says customer rates could drop as soon as June following PSC filings

ATLANTA — Georgia Power says some customers could soon see lower monthly electric bills after the company files two requests with the Georgia Public Service Commission.

During recent remarks to Atlanta business leaders, Georgia Power President and CEO Kim Greene said the company plans to submit the filings next month, which she says would collectively lower rates beginning in June.

A Georgia Power spokesperson says one of the filings is the company’s regular fuel-rate case, which is submitted every three years. The second filing focuses on recovery costs tied to Hurricane Helene. It is not yet clear how much of a decrease customers could see.

Greene acknowledged ongoing concerns about rising utility costs, saying energy prices remain a key issue for families and businesses.

“We know energy costs are an important part of an increasingly tight budget for Georgia families and businesses,” she said.

Georgia Power agreed last year to a three-year rate freeze that runs through 2028. While details of a potential decrease have not been finalized, Greene emphasized that the company is also continuing to invest in infrastructure to maintain reliability.

“We’re ensuring continued high levels of reliability by adding nearly 10,000 megawatts of new resources; natural gas, solar and battery storage,” Greene said.

She added that Georgia customers should keep the broader picture in mind when it comes to rates and service reliability.

“So again, when you hear about rising rates or concerns about reliability issues, please remember, not in Georgia,” Greene said.

Meanwhile, customers of Sawnee EMC are getting more immediate relief. The cooperative, which serves parts of Fulton, Forsyth, Cherokee and Gwinnett counties, announced it is returning nearly $6 million to more than 137,000 current and former customers.

Sawnee EMC says customers and businesses who received electricity from the cooperative in 2008 or 2009 will receive refunds, with the average member getting about $43 credited on their March bill. Former customers will receive a check in the mail.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.