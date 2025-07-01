Georgia PSC approves three-year rate freeze for Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission has unanimously approved a rate freeze for Georgia Power customers, locking in rates for the next three years.

The decision, announced Tuesday, comes as the state continues to balance economic growth with concerns about rising utility costs.

Commissioner Tim Echols emphasized the move as a response to public concerns. “Raising these rates shows that we are listening to ratepayers and we’re doing all we can to protect them but continue to grow in this economy in this state,” Echols said.

The commission’s vote ensures that Georgia Power customers will not see base rate increases through at least 2027.