Sawnee EMC issuing refunds to long-time customers

ATLANTA — Some long-time Sawnee EMC customers can soon expect a refund.

The not-for-profit electric cooperative says it is returning nearly $6 million in patronage capital refunds to individuals and businesses that received electric service from Sawnee EMC in 2008 and/or 2009.

More than 137,000 current and former members are eligible for the refunds. The average refund is about $43.

Sawnee EMC says current customers will see the refund as a credit on their March 2026 electric bill. Former members with a valid forwarding address will receive a check in the mail in April.

The cooperative says the refunds represent revenue collected in excess of operating costs and expenses during those years.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.