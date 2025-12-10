Local

Public Service Commission to vote on whether to increase monthly Georgia Power bills

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — A surprise agreement on Wednesday between the state Public Service Commission and Georgia Power could lead to a raise in power bills by at least $20 dollars per month.

Customers are blasting the decision, especially after the election ousting two PSC members.

“This is not how a healthy democracy behaves,” said a Georgia Tech student. “This is how power digs in on its way out the door. A deal of this magnitude reached out of public view on the very morning of this hearing is the opposite of transparency.

The plan is on Georgia Power’s request to add 10,000 megawatts of power supplies over five years, mostly to feed data centers.

Georgia Power says it will use revenue from data centers to try to help other customers, but does not guarantee any rate cuts.

An official vote by the PSC is expected next week.

