Georgia lawmakers face key deadline on Crossover Day at State Capitol

ATLANTA — Friday, March 6, marks Crossover Day in Georgia, a pivotal step under the Gold Dome for bills to become law in the state.

Any bills being considered by state lawmakers this session must pass at least one chamber at the State Capitol to remain under consideration.

A sweeping election bill is expected in the Senate. Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal said the measure would limit where people can early vote based on where they live and move the state to paper ballots.

Dolezal said, “the vision of this bill is that this will be implemented for the November 2026 election.”

He also said the proposal would affect early voting locations.

“The advanced voting locations for people would ideally be closest to them,” Dolezal said.

Democratic Sen. Harold Jones criticized the measure.

“Most likely we’ll be 100% opposed to it,” Jones said.

Jones also said, “once again the republican party is trying to suppress votes.”

Another bill expected in the Senate would eliminate data center tax credits.

In the House, a top priority is a measure that could lead to the elimination of property taxes.

Crossover Day is a critical point in the legislative session, as lawmakers work to advance bills before the end of the session.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.