Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs amended state budget including $2B in tax relief

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s amended budget during a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday.

Officials say the measure includes about $2 billion in income and property tax relief.

The budget also allocates funding for a new needs-based scholarship program and a 300-bed forensic mental hospital, officials said.

Gov. Kemp said much of the funds are “one-time spends and do not add long-term liabilities to the state that our children and grandchildren would have to pay back.”

“In fact, Georgia now has the lowest debt-to-revenue ratio since the state began issuing bonds in the 1970s and enough money in our rainy day fund to keep state government working for nearly three months without any additional funds,” he said.

“This budget is more than just numbers on a page. It is a direct reflection of this General Assembly’s commitment to each of our neighbors in every corner of our great state,” said Speaker Jon Burns.

According to Gov. Kemp, the amended budget includes: