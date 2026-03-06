Data center cost bill advances in Georgia Senate

ATLANTA — On Crossover Day, the Georgia State Senate has passed legislation intended to prevent power customers from absorbing infrastructure costs tied to data center expansion.

Republican Georgia Sen. Matt Brass said the bill clarifies financial responsibility related to data centers.

“I think at the end of the day its a good win for our citizens and a good win for the rate payers,” he said.

The legislation aims to ensure customers are not forced to pay higher electricity costs associated with large data center developments.

Democratic Georgia Sen. Harold Jones said he believes the measure does not go far enough in holding Georgia Power Company accountable.

“Once again, we’re just depending on the corporations to do the right thing,” Jones said.

The bill also sets an expiration date on certain tax credits currently available to data centers and would prevent new credits from being issued in the future.

The measure now moves to the Georgia House of Representatives for consideration.

There has been major opposition to new data centers in several metro Atlanta communities.