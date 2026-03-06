Georgia Senate passes bill making it easier to remove prosecutors from office

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Senate passed legislation on Crossover Day that would make it easier to discipline or remove a district attorney who fails to comply with certain rules.

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert said the bill would give the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Qualifications Commission the authority to take disciplinary action against prosecutors, rather than relying solely on the state bar.

“The state bar has certain rules, but this puts the disciplinary action in the hands of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Qualifications Commission,” Cowsert said.

The measure passed with Democratic support.

Supporters say the bill strengthens accountability for prosecutors, while critics have raised concerns about potential political influence over the commission’s authority. That includes the state’s Victims’ Bill of Rights and the Open Records Act.

The measure now moves to the Georgia House of Representatives for consideration.