Georgia Federation of Teachers seeks law to set stricter qualifications for DeKalb superintendent

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A statewide teachers group is calling for new legislation in the wake of the indictment of DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton.

The Georgia Federation of Teachers has sent a letter to state lawmakers urging them to establish minimum qualifications for future DeKalb County superintendents. The group notes the district has employed four superintendents in six years, which they say has come at a cost of resources, time, and talent.

Among their recommendations are stricter background checks free of misdemeanors or criminal actions, requiring superintendents to have prior classroom teaching experience, and remodeling the vetting process for leadership hires. The group also suggests placing limits on the number of personnel a superintendent can replace upon taking office.

Dr. Horton is currently on paid leave following his indictment in Illinois.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story