Metro Atlanta superintendent federally indicted in Illinois

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta area school superintendent has been federally indicted in Illinois.

DeKalb County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Devon Horton faces a federal indictment in Illinois for “acts he allegedly committed while serving as Superintendent of District 65,″ officials said in a statement.

DeKalb County Board of Education hired Horton for the superintendent position in April of 2023.

Officials released the following statement:

Dear District 65 Community - On Thursday, October 9, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois formally filed criminal charges against Dr. Devon Horton for acts he allegedly committed while serving as Superintendent of District 65. The District has been aware of the ongoing investigation and has fully supported the process. At the request of federal authorities, we have maintained confidentiality to protect the integrity of the investigation. We are deeply troubled and angered by these allegations. Now that the federal government has formally indicted, the District is reviewing the specific details of the indictment with the District’s legal counsel. A more detailed statement will be forthcoming after we have had an opportunity to review the details of the indictment. — Sergio Hernandez (he/him) and Dr. Nichole Pinkard (she/her) Board Leadership

Officials say the DeKalb County School District is aware of the federal indictment and has no further comment at this time.