Georgia lawmaker calls for DeKalb County Superintendent’s removal after federal indictment

DECATUR, GA — A Georgia lawmaker is calling for the immediate dismissal of DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton following his federal indictment in Illinois.

State Senator Emanuel Jones, who represents Decatur, says the charges outlined in the indictment are “deeply troubling” and show Horton is “incapable of leading the DeKalb County School District.” He added that the allegations are not the result of “a misunderstanding or administrative error.”

The indictment accuses Horton of misconduct during his time leading another school district in Illinois. Jones says if any DeKalb school board members were aware of the allegations before the indictment and chose to ignore them, they should also be held accountable.

Jones is urging Governor Brian Kemp to use his authority under Georgia law to initiate a review and remove Horton if the DeKalb school board fails to act.