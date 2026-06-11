Georgia football game time windows announced for 2026 season

The SEC released the remaining game windows for Georgia’s 2026 football schedule.

The league did share specific game times and TV Networks for Georgia’s games against Florida. The Florida game will start at 3:30, with ABC broadcasting the game. This year’s contest will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite the venue change, the game will be in its traditional 3:30 p.m. ET start.

As for the game windows for Georgia’s remaining schedule, you can see those below. Official game times and television networks will be announced either 12 days or six days out from the game.

Sept. 26, vs. Oklahoma, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 3 vs. Vanderbilt, Early, Noon to 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 10 at Alabama, Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 17 vs. Auburn, Afternoon, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN

Oct. 31 vs. Florida (in Atlanta), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Nov. 7 at Ole Miss, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 14 vs. Missouri, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 21 at South Carolina, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 28 vs Georgia Tech, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

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