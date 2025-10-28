Georgia Board of Natural Resources unanimously approves state park fee increase

ATLANTA — Visitors to Georgia’s state parks will soon pay more to park, as the Georgia Board of Natural Resources unanimously approved a proposal to raise several park fees for the first time in 16 years.

According to a state audit, current fees and other park revenue cover only about half of total operating costs.

The Department of Natural Resources unanimously approved the doubling daily parking rates from $5 to $10, while the yearly passes have increased from $50 to 70.

Mark Woodall with the Sierra Club Georgia Chapter says the increases come at a difficult time for many families. “Parks should be for all the people, not just the people with money,” he said.

Woodall says the state should take pride in keeping its parks affordable.

“There’s an audit talking about how other people are charging more in other states, but we think this is something Georgia ought to be proud of, letting people enjoy their park systems without charging high fees,” he said.

Herman Neal with the Sierra Club made an unsuccessful appeal to find other revenue streams for park upkeep.

“I understand the necessity to address the maintenance and steward the land. There must be another way,” Neal said.

According to Damon Kilpatrick of Friends of Georgia State Parks, operating costs have soared.

“It is necessary to protect the legacy that we and you all have worked so hard to build,” he said.

DNR officials say there will be discounts available for seniors, veterans, and military.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story