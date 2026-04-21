Judge denies bond for suspect in shooting death of hip-hop icon Big Boi’s uncle

ATLANTA — A judge has denied bond for a 19-year-old man charged in an apparent road rage shooting that left the uncle of Atlanta hip-hop icon Big Boi dead.

Jabyrion Crumbley is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the June 2025 shooting.

A Fulton County judge denied bond for Crumbley during a court hearing on the case.

The charges stem from a road rage shooting on June 16, 2025, along the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Investigators said officers responding to reports of a shooting found 62-year-old Remoin Thomas Patton Sr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Patton was identified as the uncle of Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton.

Crumbley’s mother, Janisha Crumbley, is also charged in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said she was previously charged with hindering apprehension and is now accused of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Both defendants remain in custody as the case proceeds in Fulton County Superior Court.