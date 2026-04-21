Police arrest 40, seize drugs and guns in massive Atlanta warehouse raid

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they arrested 40 people and seized large quantities of drugs and weapons during a warehouse raid in Atlanta.

Police said the operation targeted a warehouse off Ted Turner Drive as part of what they called “Operation No Smoke.” Authorities said the raid began after receiving a tip about a large-scale marijuana event at the location.

Police said some of the drugs can be mistaken as candy.

Lt. Greg Smith, head of the Atlanta Police Department’s narcotics unit, described what officers recovered during the operation.

“There was 1,200 pounds of raw marijuana, 391 pounds of THC edibles, 29 pounds of mushrooms, and we were able to recover 15 guns and we locked up 40 people,” Smith said.

The Atlanta Police Department said its narcotics unit cleared the warehouse and secured the scene within about two hours.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the department targets drug operations because of their connection to violent crime.

“We attacked the things that we know that if untouched by law enforcement will breed violence in our city,” Schierbaum said. “It’s illegal in our city, its illegal in our state, the wholesale distribution of it leads to violence. People are eventually either come for the products or the proceeds.”

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.