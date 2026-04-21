Police search for murder suspect after officer-involved shooting in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police in metro Atlanta are searching for a murder suspect after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

The Cobb County Police Department said officers were attempting to locate a suspect with an outstanding warrant for murder around 1 p.m. when the encounter occurred.

According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at an officer, and the officer discharged his service weapon. Authorities said the suspect then ran away, leading to a large law enforcement response in the area.

No officers were injured, police said.

Cobb County Police said in a Facebook post that there is a significant law enforcement presence searching for the suspect.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road and to seek alternate routes. Police asked anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area to call Cobb County 911.

The identity of the suspect has not been released and it is not yet clear whether the suspect was injured.

The investigation remains active.