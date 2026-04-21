Metro Atlanta man faces 400 additional charges in child sexual abuse material case

HALL COUNTY, GA — A Gainesville man is facing hundreds of new charges in an ongoing child sexual abuse material investigation, according to authorities.

Benjamin Larmar Gudmundson, 32, now faces more than 400 additional counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to officials.

Officials say in February of 2025, Gudmundson was being investigated after the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of electronic devices that Gudmundson owned led authorities to the discovery of 10 images of children under the age of 16 engaged in sex acts.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the new charges were added after forensic analysis of a cell phone and computer.

Officials said the devices were seized during a search of the Gudmundson’s residence.

Gudmundson has been in custody for nearly a year following his initial arrest in the case.

He was originally charged with 20 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as digital evidence continues to be reviewed.