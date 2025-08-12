GBI releases photo of man accused of killing DeKalb County police officer, attacking CDC

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have released the photo of a man accused of killing a DeKalb County police officer and shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta on Friday.

The suspected shooter was identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw. He died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

DeKalb County police officer David Rose, 33, was shot and killed near the CDC headquarters and Emory University campus on Clifton Road. Rose, a married father of two with another child on the way, would have marked his first anniversary on the force next month.

Investigators say White fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows and doors across multiple buildings on the CDC campus. Some bullets pierced “blast-resistant” glass, sending shards 30 to 60 feet into rooms.

The building housing the CDC director’s office and the facility’s main guard booth were also damaged. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the site Monday, met with Officer David Rose’s widow, and surveyed the damage.

In wake of Kennedy Jr.’s visit, protesters also gathered outside the CDC in Atlanta on Monday. CDC employees worked remotely on Monday after many cited safety concerns.

0fficials said it could take weeks or months to replace windows and fully clean up damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.