Protesters gather at CDC in Atlanta after visit from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC headquarters showing bullet holes in the windows after the Aug. 8 shooting.
CDC shooting Bullet holes are seen in windows at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters following a shooting that left two dead, on August 9, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. On August 8, a gunman opened fire near the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control, killing a DeKalb County Police Department officer before being found dead by gunfire.(Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. — A number of protesters have gathered at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta on Monday after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited.

Kennedy Jr.’s visit comes just days after a deadly shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old DeKalb County police officer David Rose.

The CDC campus is mostly quiet in the aftermath of the shooting as employees work remotely. Among them is Yolanda Jacobs, who serves as President of the Local American Federation of Government employees.

“The trauma is going to set in over the coming days and weeks and months,” she said.

She says workers are traumatized following the shooting.

Kennesaw man Patrick White, the gunman accused of opening fire on the CDC on Friday also died in the shooting.

On Saturday, Kennedy Jr. released a statement on social media.

