Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits CDC in Atlanta after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Atlanta-based CDC headquarters on Monday, just days after a deadly shooting nearby claimed the life of 33-year-old DeKalb County police officer David Rose.

Kennedy Jr. was reportedly meeting with CDC Director Susan Monarez.

On Saturday, Kennedy Jr. released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at CDC’s Atlanta campus that took the life of officer David Rose. We stand with his wife and three children and the entire CDC family. We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today. No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others. We are actively supporting CDC staff on the ground and across the agency. Public health workers show up every day with purpose — even in moments of grief and uncertainty. We honor their service. We stand with them. And we remain united in our mission to protect and improve the health of every American."

Most CDC employees were not on the campus as they worked remotely, voicing safety concerns.

“The trauma is going to set in over the coming days and weeks and months,” Yolanda Jacobs, president of the local AFGE chapter and a CDC employee said.

A public memorial was recently set up by DeKalb County police for officer Rose at the north central precinct in Tucker.

“It does not make sense that you have an administration that berates its own employees and traumatizes and villainizes its own employees,” Jacobs previously said.

Kennesaw man Patrick White, the gunman accused of opening fire on the CDC on Friday also died in the shooting.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.