Local

CDC workers voice safety concerns after deadly shooting, working from home Monday

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC to close Monday as workers mourn officer killed in targeted shooting
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — CDC employees are working remotely today as concerns grow that Friday’s deadly shooting near the agency’s Atlanta headquarters may not be the last act of violence against its workforce.

The local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is calling for stronger security measures, greater accountability, and an end to heated political rhetoric targeting the agency. Union leaders say misinformation helped motivate the gunman.

“It does not make sense that you have an administration that berates its own employees and traumatizes and villainizes its own employees,” said Yolanda Jacobs, president of the local AFGE chapter and a CDC employee.

The CDC has encouraged staff to work from home while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation processes what it calls a “large and complex” crime scene on Clifton Road. Officials say the investigation could take some time.

The shooting claimed the life of DeKalb County police officer David Rose, a recent police academy graduate. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support his family.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!