CDC workers voice safety concerns after deadly shooting, working from home Monday

ATLANTA — CDC employees are working remotely today as concerns grow that Friday’s deadly shooting near the agency’s Atlanta headquarters may not be the last act of violence against its workforce.

The local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is calling for stronger security measures, greater accountability, and an end to heated political rhetoric targeting the agency. Union leaders say misinformation helped motivate the gunman.

“It does not make sense that you have an administration that berates its own employees and traumatizes and villainizes its own employees,” said Yolanda Jacobs, president of the local AFGE chapter and a CDC employee.

The CDC has encouraged staff to work from home while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation processes what it calls a “large and complex” crime scene on Clifton Road. Officials say the investigation could take some time.

The shooting claimed the life of DeKalb County police officer David Rose, a recent police academy graduate. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support his family.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story