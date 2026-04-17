Former metro Atlanta police officer granted bond weeks after sexual assault accusation

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A former metro Atlanta police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman has been granted bond following a court hearing Friday.

Attorney Kimani King, who represents South Fulton Police Officer Michael Cockran, said he reached an agreement with the state that allows his client to be released from jail pending trial.

Cockran is accused of assaulting a woman after taking her into custody in DeKalb County on an outstanding warrant.

Following the allegations, Cockran was arrested and fired.

Authorities said Cockran, 30, is charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority and violation of oath of office.

“We agreed to a $30,000 bond. He has two charges. The first charge would be a $25,000 bond, the second charge would be a $5,000 bond,” said Cockran’s attorney.

King said his client denies the allegations.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing.