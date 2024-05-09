Emory students vote that they don’t have confidence in university president

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a week of protests on Emory University’s campus, the undergraduate student body has held a vote of no confidence in President Gregory Fenves’ leadership.

For days, students and faculty have been calling for Fenves’ resignation over his handling of the protests over the ongoing Israel-Hamas.

According to a statement from university officials, the referendum vote passed by 73% to 25%.

Less than half of the undergraduate student body cast a vote. Officials say 3,401 of the 8,102 eligible students participated in the Student Government Association vote.

University officials say that, in total, 31% of the student body voted in favor of the motion.

Last week, the faculty of the Emory University College of Arts & Sciences passed a similar motion by a vote of 358-119.

The faculty who participated in the vote of no confidence are also demanding that all charges be dropped and the university pay for all legal fees. It’s unclear if this only applies to Emory students and faculty.

The full statement from Emory University, shared on Wednesday evening, read: