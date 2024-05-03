Emory faculty members hold no confidence vote in university president

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Emory University faculty members held a no confidence vote in President Greg Fenves Friday, more than a week after protests and demonstrations began on campus.

For days, students and faculty have been calling for Fenves’ resignation over his handling of the protests.

Faculty members of the Emory University College of Arts & Sciences passed the motion to state they have “no confidence” in Fenves’ ability as president by a vote of 358-119.

They are also demanding that all charges be dropped and the university pay for all legal fees. It’s unclear if this only applies to Emory students and faculty.

“This decision reflects the faculty’s support for the right to peaceful protests on campus, even amidst internal divisions regarding the protest’s themes,” Emory University Professor of History Clifton Crais told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Emory University is one of nine higher education institutions across the country holding similar votes surrounding protests related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Since last week, dozens of people have been arrested on Emory’s campus in relation to the protests, including students and faculty members.

Demonstrators arrested include a man who police discovered was also a convicted felon from North Carolina. When his car was searched, officers found an axe, a hatchet and knives.

