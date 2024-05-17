Top Georgia football games: Second-guessing ESPN, plugging in Kentucky

ATHENS — Georgia football has become must-see TV under the direction of Kirby Smart, the nation’s preeminent coach.

So much so that three of the Bulldogs’ games this season rank among the Top 10 to watch, as identified by ESPN.

The question is, which game truly will live up to that billing?

Georgia opens the season with a noon game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that is ranked as the No. 8 game of the season — even though the Bulldogs are a 13 1/2-point favorite.

That seems like a lot until you remember the last time Georgia played a big-time non-conference season-opener in Atlanta.

