Georgia softball rallies in dramatic fashion, keeps season alive

ATHENS — Georgia softball was down to its final out before rallying for victory Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the deciding NCAA regional game to beat Liberty by a 3-2 count.

Georgia (43-17) advances to play at No. 6-seed UCLA (40-10) in a best-of-three Super Regional next week.

Sydney Chambley delivered the walk-off game-winning RBI single that pushed Dallis Goodnight across the plate with the decisive run to lift the Bulldogs to the dramatic win.

