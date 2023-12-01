Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

Cox Media Group Atlanta (WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB-FM, WSRV-FM, WALR-FM) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In Accordance with the Federal Communication Commission’s E-E-O regulations, any organization that distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers may request that it be provided notice of Cox Media Group Atlanta job vacancies as they occur.

If your organization would like to be notified of such vacancies, please contact Heather Schneider, FCC Public File at 404-897-2279 or Cox Media Group at 1601 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA, 30309, or email to heather.schneider@cmg.com.

Each organization that wishes to be given notice of job vacancies must provide its name, mailing address, e-mail address, telephone number and contact person and identify the category, or categories of vacancies of which it requests notice.

[ Download the EEOC Report PDF ]

© 2020 Cox Media Group